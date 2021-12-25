Libya must hold elections as soon as possible, according to Western powers.

The European Union and the United States have urged authorities to keep up the momentum in their efforts to hold credible elections to elect a unified government.

PARIS, FRANCE

European countries and the United States urged Libyan authorities to set a final election date by Friday.

The demand came just two days after key presidential and parliamentary elections were called off.

In a joint statement, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and the United States urged authorities to “respect the people’s aspirations for prompt elections by quickly determining a final polling date and issuing the final list of presidential candidates without delay.”

The electoral commission postponed elections scheduled for December 24 due to a lack of preparation and disagreements.

The election will be held in January.

The goal of holding “free, fair, and credible elections” as well as electing a representative and unified government must be maintained, according to the statement.

The much-anticipated polls failed to signal the war-torn country’s first step toward political stability.

Libya has been in chaos and civil war since a NATO-led intervention overthrew Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in 2011.

The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), which controls Tripoli and the Western region, and the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), led by warlord Khalifa Haftar, were replaced by an interim government in March.

Despite the fact that Libyans were looking forward to elections that could pave the way for political transition, various political factions and presidential candidates had disagreements and disputes over the electoral process’ mechanisms and conduct.

Western powers said they were prepared to impose UN sanctions on those threatening Libya’s stability or undermining the political and electoral process.

They pledged to support the “UN-assisted, Libyan-led, and Libyan-owned political process.”