Libya: One civilian killed in attack by Haftar militias

ANKARA

One civilian was killed on the first night of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in an attack carried out by warlord Khalifa Haftar’s forces on a civilian settlement in the Libyan capital Tripoli, medical officials said early Friday.

The civilian succumbed to his injuries from a rocket attack on the Ain Zara region, Osama Ali, spokesman for the Health Ministry’s First Aid and Emergency Service under the Government of National Accord (GNA), told Anadolu Agency.

He said a fire broke out during the attack and the fire brigade was directed to the region.

Last week, GNA forces launched a military operation to recapture Tarhuna, a town of strategic value for Haftar and his last major stronghold in the area surrounding Tripoli.

Tarhuna is a major focal point for Haftar’s militias in their onslaught against Tripoli as well as for their supply lines from Al-Jufra airbase.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Since the ouster of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

*Writing by Jeyhun Aliyev