Libya reports 3 new COVID-19 recoveries

TRIPOLI, April 20 (Xinhua) — Libya’s National Center for Disease Control on Monday announced three new COVID-19 recovery cases in the country.

In a statement later Monday, the center also said it received 58 COVID-19 suspected samples, all of which were negative.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Libya has reached 51, including 14 recoveries and 1 death.

On April 17, the UN-backed government imposed a 24-hour curfew for 10 days in the country to fight COVID-19 pandemic.

The Libyan authorities have taken a series of measures against COVID-19, including closing airports, border crossings, mosques and educational institutions, and banning mass gatherings and movements among cities.

Libya reported its first COVID-19 case on March 24. Enditem