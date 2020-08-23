Libya reports 414 new COVID-19 cases, 10,121 in total

TRIPOLI, Aug. 22 (Xinhua) — The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Saturday reported 414 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country so far to more than 10,000.

The center said in a statement earlier Saturday it received a total of 2,562 suspected samples, of which 414 were tested positive, adding that 6 patients have recovered and 7 died.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 10,121, including 1,053 recoveries and 180 deaths, the center confirmed.

In order to fight the pandemic an prevent infections, a series of precautionary measures have been taken by the Libyan authorities since the first case was reported in March, including closing the country’s borders, closing schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country’s pandemic battle, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves. Enditem