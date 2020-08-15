Libya reports 439 new COVID-19 cases, 7,050 in total

TRIPOLI, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Friday reported 439 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country so far to 7,050.

The center said in a statement earlier on Friday that it received a total of 2,338 suspected samples, of which 439 tested positive, adding that 38 patients have recovered while 3 died.

The total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Libya so far is 7,050, including 816 recoveries and 135 deaths, the center said.

Since the first case was reported in March, Libyan authorities have taken a series of precautionary measures against the pandemic, including closing the country’s borders, closing schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country’s pandemic battle, including

834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves. Enditem