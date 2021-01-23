Trending
Infosurhoy

Libya reports 622 new COVID-19 cases

0
By on News

TRIPOLI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Thursday reported 622 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 111,746.

A total of 89,909 recoveries and 1,716 fatalities have so far been reported, the center said.

The UN-backed government on Thursday approved new precautionary measures against COVID-19, including temporarily closing schools and closing all restaurants and coffee shops.

The UN-backed government also advised citizens to avoid travelling to countries that suffer high numbers of infections, urging all public and private agencies to take maximum precautions against the virus. Enditem

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply