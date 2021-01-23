Libya reports 622 new COVID-19 cases

TRIPOLI, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) — The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Thursday reported 622 new COVID-19 cases, taking the national tally to 111,746.

A total of 89,909 recoveries and 1,716 fatalities have so far been reported, the center said.

The UN-backed government on Thursday approved new precautionary measures against COVID-19, including temporarily closing schools and closing all restaurants and coffee shops.

The UN-backed government also advised citizens to avoid travelling to countries that suffer high numbers of infections, urging all public and private agencies to take maximum precautions against the virus. Enditem