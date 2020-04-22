Libya reports 8 new COVID-19 cases

TRIPOLI, April 22 (Xinhua) — Libyan National Center for Disease Control on Tuesday announced eight new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total count in the country to 59, with 15 recoveries and one death.

The center said in a statement later Tuesday that it tested 83 suspected samples, of which 75 were negative and eight positive.

The UN-backed government of Libya on Wednesday declared a 24-hour curfew in the country to fight COVID-19 starting on Friday and lasting for 10 days.

Libyan authorities have taken a series of measures against COVID-19, including closing airports, border crossings, mosques and educational institutions, and banning mass gatherings and movements among cities.

Libya announced its first COVID-19 case on March 24. Enditem