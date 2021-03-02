Libya rescues 181 illegal immigrants off western coast

TRIPOLI, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — A total of 181 illegal immigrants were rescued on Sunday by the Libyan Coast Guard off the country’s western coast.

The rescued are of different African nationalities, the Libyan navy said in a statement, adding there were 15 women and 10 children among them.

They have been handed over to the anti-illegal immigration department, it said.

Due to the state of insecurity and chaos in the North African nation, thousands of illegal immigrants every year choose to cross the Mediterranean from Libya towards Europe.

The International Organization for Migration said that in 2020, 323 died and 417 others went missing on the route, while 11,891 illegal immigrants were rescued. Enditem