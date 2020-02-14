Libya says refuses to settle illegal immigrants

TRIPOLI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The interior minister of Libya’s UN-backed government said on Wednesday that Libya refuses to settle illegal immigrants on its territories.

The remarks were made by Fathi Bashaga during his meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio in the capital Tripoli, according to a statement issued by the Libyan Interior Ministry.

“The idea of settling immigrants, along with any other issue that affects Libyan sovereignty, is rejected and unaccepted by the Libyans,” Bashaga said.

Libya has become a preferred departure point for migrants hoping to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward Europe because of the insecurity and chaos in the North African country following the 2011 uprising that toppled former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

More than 600,000 illegal immigrants are stranded in Libya, many of whom are in need of assistance especially as the deadly armed conflict continues, according to International Organization for Migration (IOM).

IOM estimates that more than 110,000 illegal immigrants made their way to Europe through the Mediterranean in 2019, while 1,283 died on the way.

IOM has repeatedly noted that Libya is not a safe port for disembarkation of immigrants because of the deteriorating security conditions in the country.