Libya to impose 10-day curfew to combat COVID-19

TRIPOLI

Libya’s UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has declared a 10-day curfew starting Friday to fight the novel coronavirus.

At a press conference Wednesday in the capital Tripoli, the Supreme Committee for Combating COVID-19 said all vegetable and meat markets will be closed, but bakeries and some shops will remain open to meet people’s needs.

Only pedestrians will be allowed to go out between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. local time, provided they are wearing masks.

Libya has reported one death from the virus and nine recoveries, while a total of 35 cases have been reported so far. The country recorded its first case of the coronavirus on March 24.

Since emerging last December in Wuhan, China, the virus has infected more than 2 million people worldwide and claimed over 133,000 lives, according to figures compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University. More than 510,000 people have recovered.