Libya: UAE drones kill 8 in capital Tripoli

TRIPOLI

United Arab Emirates (UAE)-affiliated drones, fighting with Khalifa Haftar militias in Libya, bombed the capital Tripoli on Tuesday killing eight people.

An official of the Government of National Accord (GNA) told Anadolu Agency that the bombing targeted a security position in Tripoli without giving further details.

The escalation came a day after the GNA, the internationally-recognized government, regained control of around 2,000 square miles of land west of Tripoli from militias loyal to warlord Haftar.

The GNA has been under attack by Haftar’s forces since last April, with more than 1,000 killed in the violence. It launched Operation Peace Storm on March 26 to counter attacks on the capital.

Since the ouster of late ruler Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: Haftar in eastern Libya, supported by Egypt and the UAE, and the GNA in Tripoli, which enjoys the UN and international recognition.