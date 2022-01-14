Libyan actors have proposed that elections be held in a “sequence.”

Libyan actors propose that elections be held in a “sequence.”

The proposal calls for the first round of elections to be held in the legislature.

On Tuesday, representatives of a Libyan group proposed holding the country’s elections in a chronological order, beginning with the parliamentary elections.

Stephanie Williams, the UN secretary-general’s special adviser on Libya, Raisedon Zenenga, the UN Special Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) coordinator, and representatives of the National Forces for Change made the proposal during a meeting.

National Forces for Change representatives “presented their proposal for a sequenced approach to the electoral process with the holding of parliamentary elections first,” Williams tweeted.

“We emphasized the importance of keeping the electoral process moving forward so that the aspirations of the 2.8 million Libyan citizens who have registered to vote can be realized,” she added.

According to a UN roadmap, Libya’s presidential elections were supposed to take place on December 24, but the country’s elections commission proposed a one-month postponement, citing inadequacies in electoral legislation and appeals over candidate eligibility.

For its part, the House of Representatives (parliament) proposed deferring the vote for six months.

Libyan rival parties have been at odds over whether the presidential and parliamentary elections should be held concurrently or one after the other.

Libyans hope that the upcoming elections will help to end a long-running armed conflict in the oil-rich country.

Ahmed Asmar is a journalist based in Ankara.