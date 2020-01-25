Libyan airport reopened despite no-fly zone by east-based army

TRIPOLI, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Authorities of a Libyan airport in the capital Tripoli reopened it on Thursday in defiance of the no-fly zone imposed by the east-based army.

“The cabinet decided in an extraordinary meeting to resume air traffic at Mitiga International Airport,” the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) of Fayez al-Sarraj said in a statement.

The GNA’s foreign ministry was assigned to contact the UN Security Council and the countries that attended the Berlin conference to inform them of their responsibilities regarding threats by the east-based army, the statement added.

The airport had been closed and flights redirected to Misrata International Airport after the east-based Libyan National Army loyal to General Khalifa Haftar declared a no-fly zone in western Libya.

The east-based army has been leading a military campaign since early April in and around Tripoli to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

Thousands have been killed and injured in the fighting and more than 150,000 civilians were displaced.