Libyan constitutional committee holds 2nd meeting in Egypt’s Hurghada

TRIPOLI, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Tuesday said that the Libyan Constitutional Committee held its second meeting in Egypt’s Hurghada to discuss constitutional arrangements for the Libyan elections.

The meeting, attended by two delegations from the House of Representatives and the High Council of State, each comprising 10 members, “is convened to discuss the constitutional arrangements necessary for the holding of elections on December 24, 2021,” the UNSMIL said in a statement.

“If you fail to reach an agreement, this will have very negative repercussions on the other tracks including the security and economic situation,” Acting Special Representative of the UN Secretary General for Libya Stephanie Williams was quoted as saying in her opening remarks.

“Therefore, you have a great responsibility to reach a consensus on the constitutional arrangements,” she said.

The UNSMIL confirmed its support and encouragement to constructive dialogue between the two sides, adding that it looks forward to the outcome of the committee’s deliberations by the 60-day deadline.

During the first meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held on Nov. 7-15, 2020 in Tunisia’s capital Tunis, 75 Libyans representing the social and political spectrum of the Libyan society discussed a political roadmap to achieve lasting peace in war-torn Libya, and agreed to hold general elections on Dec. 24, 2021.

Libya has been suffering escalating violence and unrest since the 2011 fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi’s regime. Enditem