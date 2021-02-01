Libyan delegates gather in Geneva for elections of temporary executive authority

GENEVA, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — The meeting of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) kicked off here on Monday morning, with the facilitation of the UN Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General Stephanie Williams.

The meeting, scheduled for the whole week until Feb. 5, is supposed to vote on the positions of a three-member Presidency Council and the Prime Minister of Libya, in accordance with the roadmap adopted by the Forum in Tunis in mid-November.

This new interim and unified executive authority would be primarily tasked to lead Libya to national elections set for Dec. 24 of this year, and to reunify state institutions, the UN information office at Geneva said.

Addressing the opening of the meeting on Monday morning, Stephanie Williams said that she is encouraged by the high number of nominations being put forward and she welcomes the diversity represented by the pool of candidates.

“It is a positive sign that this process — your process — has inspired a high degree of buy-in and enthusiasm. While the selection of the interim unified executive is not an election in the traditional sense, open competition is good for democracy,” she said.

“This is the kind of competition that can only take place when the guns are silent,” she added.

Libya’s eastern-based army and its UN-backed government fought for more than a year in and around the capital Tripoli before the conflicts ended last June. On Oct. 23, 2020, Libyan delegations in Geneva signed a UN-sponsored permanent ceasefire agreement.

At a meeting held last November in Tunis, the capital of Tunisia, 75 representatives of the social and political spectrum of the Libyan society agreed to hold general elections in the country on Dec. 24, 2021. Enditem