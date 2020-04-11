Libyan gov’t declares western, central Libya military zones

TRIPOLI, April 9 (Xinhua) — The UN-backed Libyan government on Wednesday declared Western and Central Libya military zones, banning movement of vehicles without prior permission.

“According to the Emergency Law and the General Mobilization announced by the Supreme Commander of the Libyan Army, the Al-Burkan Al-Marsus Military Operations Chamber (UN-backed government’s forces) announces that the Western and Central regions are military zones of the Libyan army, where movements of military and semi-military vehicles or cargo and fuel trucks are prohibited without prior permission,” the UN-backed government’s forces said in a statement.

The eastern-based army and the UN-backed government in Lybia have been engaged in a deadly armed conflict since April 2019 over control of Tripoli, killing and injuring many civilians and also displacing more than 150,000 people.