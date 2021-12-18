Libyan lawmakers want to question the head of the elections commission on the eve of the polls.

Libyan lawmakers want to question the head of the election commission on the eve of the elections.

The move comes after a Libyan court ruled that Khalifa Haftar would not be allowed to participate in the December elections.

Hundreds of Libyan lawmakers called for the head of the country’s elections commission, as well as judicial poll supervisors, to be questioned less than three weeks before the country’s presidential elections.

The MPs issued a statement criticizing “the commission’s silence over suspicions of fraud, vote-buying, and attempts to influence the judiciary,” according to the statement.

The statement, which was signed by 70 lawmakers, called for a parliamentary hearing on Monday to “question Emad Al-Sayeh, the head of the elections commission, and representatives of the judicial authorities supervising the polls.”

Last Tuesday, the Court of First Instance in the western city of al-Zawiya ordered Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar to be excluded from the Dec. 31 elections.

According to an analysis of the 70 lawmakers’ statement by the Anadolu Agency, the majority of them are supporters of Haftar.

The court’s decision against Haftar is not final, and the warlord can still appeal to a higher court.

Libyan presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for December.

24 under a UN-sponsored agreement reached in Tunisia last November by Libyan political rivals.

Libyans are hoping that the elections will help to end a long-running armed conflict in the oil-rich country.

Ahmed Asmar in Ankara contributed to this article.