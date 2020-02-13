Libyan oil corporation welcomes UN Security Council’s extension measures against illicit oil export

TRIPOLI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) — The state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya’s UN-backed government on Thursday welcomed the resolution of the UN Security Council extending measures against illicit export of oil from Libya.

“NOC welcomes the adoption by the UN Security Council of Resolution 2509 authorizing measures against the illicit export of crude oil and other petroleum products from Libya, continuing to allow member states to inspect designated vessels on the high seas,” the NOC said in a statement.

The corporation also condemned attempts by the eastern-based government to take control of the NOC’s Inspection and Measurement Department.

The UN Security Council on Thursday adopted resolution 2509 that extends the authorization of measures against the illicit export of crude oil and other petroleum products from Libya until April 30, 2021.

Tribal leaders in eastern Libya recently closed oil ports, accusing the UN-backed government of using oil revenues to support armed groups against the eastern-based army.

According to the NOC, suspension of oil exports due to the closure of the oilfields and ports cost loss of nearly 1.4 billion U.S. dollars so far, and caused drop of daily crude oil production from more than 1.2 million to less than 200,000 barrels per day.

The eastern-based army has been leading a military campaign since early April 2019, attempting to take over Tripoli from the UN-backed government.