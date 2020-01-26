Libyan oil production less than 300,000 barrels per day: NOC

TRIPOLI, Jan. 26 (Xinhua) — Libya’s state-owned National Oil Corporation (NOC) on Sunday said the country’s daily crude oil production has dropped from more than 1.2 million barrels to less than 300,000 due to closure of oil fields and ports.

“National Oil Corporation (NOC) confirms that oil production continues to fall as a result of illegal blockades. Production fell to 284,153 barrels per day, and irreversible losses to the Libyan economy amounted to 318 million U.S. dollars, as of January 24, 2020,” NOC said.

“NOC renews its call for blockades to be lifted to allow the corporation to resume production immediately, to insure continuing supply of fuel products to all regions and to restore vital revenues to the Libyan economy,” NOC added.

Tribal leaders in eastern Libya closed oil ports a few days ago, accusing the UN-backed government of using oil revenues to support armed groups against the eastern-based army.

The eastern-based army had been leading a military campaign since early April 2019, attempting to take over Tripoli from the UN-backed government.