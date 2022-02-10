Libyan Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj survives assassination attempt

According to local media, unidentified assailants opened fire on Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh’s car in Tripoli.

Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh escaped an assassination attempt in the capital Tripoli unharmed on Thursday, according to local media.

A government source told Libya’s Al-Ahrar TV news channel that a “barrage of bullets” was fired at Dbeibeh’s car early on Thursday.

According to the report, the premier was not hurt in the attack.

The assassination attempt comes amid a power struggle in Libya, with parliament attempting to replace Dbeibeh, who has led Libya’s UN-backed government since March.

The House of Representatives in Tobruk is set to meet on Thursday to elect a new prime minister, a development that would be a major setback for efforts to end the oil-rich country’s years of chaos.

Dbeibeh, on the other hand, pledged on Wednesday that his government will continue to work to prevent Libya from entering a “new transitional phase,” and that the “dominant political class of the past” will not be allowed to continue in the coming years.