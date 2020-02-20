Libya’s east-based army says its attack on Turkish ship aims to “prevent terrorists”

TRIPOLI, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — A spokesman of the east-based army of Libya said Wednesday that the army hit a Turkish ship in the capital Tripoli’s seaport to combat terrorism.

“Yesterday, we targeted weapons and ammunition being brought to Tripoli seaport,” Ahmad al-Mismari told a press conference in the eastern city Benghazi. “It was not an offensive operation, but a defensive one aimed to prevent terrorist groups from obtaining weapons, ammunition and advanced equipment.”

“Turkey sends weapons and military equipment to terrorist groups in Tripoli,” al-Mismari added.

The east-based army on Tuesday announced the destruction of a Turkish ship carrying weapons off Tripoli’s coast. The UN-backed government said that the east-based army had attacked Tripoli’s seaport with rocket missiles.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said he will support the UN-backed government to control all of Libya if peace talks fail.

The east-based army has been leading a military campaign since early April 2019, attempting to take over Tripoli from the UN-backed government.

The fighting has killed and injured thousands of people, and forced more than 150,000 to flee their homes.