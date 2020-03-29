Libya’s east-based army says repels UN-backed gov’t forces’ attack on air base

TRIPOLI, March 25 (Xinhua) — Libya’s east-based army said on Wednesday that the army has repelled an attack by the forces of the rival UN-backed government on Alwatya air base, some 130 km southwest of the capital Tripoli.

The UN-backed government’s forces suffered great losses to the east-based army, Ahmad al-Mismari, spokesman of the army, told a press conference in the eastern city of Benghazi.

He also accused the government forces of indiscriminately shelling residential neighborhoods in Tripoli.

Earlier on Wednesday, the UN-backed government’s forces announced the takeover of Alwatya air base from the east-based army and capture of a number of soldiers.

Since April 2019, the east-based army has been leading a military campaign in and around Tripoli, attempting to take control of the city and overthrow the UN-backed government.

Thousands have been killed and injured in the fighting, and more than 150,000 have fled their homes away from the violence.