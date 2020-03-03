Libya’s Haftar gov’t opens embassy in Damascus

DAMASCUS, March 3 (Xinhua) — Libya’s eastern government of Khalifa Haftar, which is opposed to the UN-backed government in Tripoli, opened an embassy in the Syrian capital Damascus on Tuesday.

The opening ceremony was attended by a visiting Libyan delegation representing Haftar’s government and Syria’s Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad.

The opening of the embassy came two days after the Syrian government and Haftar’s delegation agreed to exchange diplomatic missions.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on Sunday by the two sides for the reopening of diplomatic and consular missions.

Libya has not had any diplomatic representation in Damascus since 2012.