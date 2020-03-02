Libya’s immigrant shelter fire kills 1

TRIPOLI, March 1 (Xinhua) — The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Sunday said that a fire broke out in a shelter for immigrants in Libya on Saturday night, leaving one immigrant killed.

“A young Eritrean died in detention in Libya last night, after fire broke out in one of the hangars. This is another reminder of the dire and inhumane conditions in detention centers. It is unacceptable that avoidable tragedies continue to occur,” the IOM tweeted.

“Action must be taken to dismantle the system of arbitrary detention, find alternatives to disembarkation in Libya and provide a minimum degree of safety to civilians trapped in the conflict. IOM medical teams have been deployed to assist some 50 migrants who survived the fire,” IOM said.

Libya has become a preferred departure point for migrants hoping to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward European shores.

The IOM estimates that there are currently 650,000 illegal immigrants in Libya, many of whom lack the access to medical care and basic needs.

Shelters in Libya are currently overcrowded with thousands of immigrants rescued at sea or arrested by the Libyan authorities, despite international calls to close them.