Libya’s NOC says oil operations can only be resumed by…

CAIRO, Jan 21 – Libya’s state-run National Oil Corporation (NOC) welcomed on Tuesday calls by the U.S. Embassy in Libya for resumption of oil operations, NOC said in a Tweet.

However, NOC added that “Operations can only resume when illegal blockades are lifted. Blockading hurts Libyan people and inflicts severe damage to the country´s economy. All responsible parties should lift blockades and respect rule of law.”

The U.S. Embassy for Libya said earlier on Tuesday it is deeply concerned that a shutdown of oil operations in Libya risks exacerbating the humanitarian emergency in the country and called for an immediate resumption of operations. (Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; editing by Jonathan Oatis)