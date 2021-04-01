Libya’s Presidency Council welcomes release of prisoners

TRIPOLI, March 31 (Xinhua) — President of the Libyan Presidency Council, Mohammad Menfi, on Wednesday welcomed the release of more than 100 prisoners who were fighting with the eastern-based army during the war in and around the capital Tripoli.

The prisoners were detained in the city of Zawiya, located some 45 km west of Tripoli, by forces allied with the former UN-backed Government of National Accord.

“We welcome the release of the prisoners based on the initiative of the dialogue committee of Zawiya city, which is considered an important step towards national reconciliation that the Presidency Council launched upon receiving office,” Menfi said in a statement.

Menfi confirmed that the Presidency Council seeks to bring the Libyans together and end the state of division in the country.

He also called for “consolidating the values of forgiveness and tolerance and prioritizing the national interest of Libya.”

A ceremony was held in the city celebrating the release of the prisoners, as they joined their families.

The eastern-based army had launched a military offensive against the former UN-backed government, which lasted for more than a year and ended in June 2020 with the withdrawal of the eastern-based army. Enditem