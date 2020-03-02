Libya’s UN-backed government announces killing more than 20 east-based army soldiers

TRIPOLI, March 2 (Xinhua) — A spokesman of the forces of the UN-backed Libyan government said on Sunday that they killed more than 20 soldiers of the rival east-based army in Aziziya city, some 30 km south of the Libyan capital Tripoli.

“Our forces spotted nearly 70 military vehicles of the invading gangs (eastern-based army) trying to sneak into Aziziya city,” Mohamed Gonono said in a statement late Sunday.

“Our ground troops waged a wide attack and captured a number of the invading gangs, killing 8 of them and destroying 6 of their military vehicles,” the statement said.

Another 15 soldiers of the army were killed by government forces near Aziziya city, the statement added.

On Saturday, the army launched an extensive attack on government forces in Aziziya.

The east-based army has been leading a military campaign since April 2019 in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

The rivals agreed to cease-fire on January 12. However, they have accused the other of breaching the truce.