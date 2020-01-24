Libya’s UN-backed gov’t accuses eastern-based army of bombing Tripoli airport

TRIPOLI, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) — Mohamed Gonono, spokesman of the UN-backed Libyan government’s forces, accused the rival eastern-based army of launching rockets at the Mitiga International Airport in Tripoli on Wednesday.

“Militias of the war criminal Haftar (eastern-based army commander) attacked Mitiga International Airport with six Grad rockets, a clear threat to the air traffic and a new violation to the cease-fire,” Gonono said in a statement.

The airport’s authorities suspended flights at the airport for a few hours before announcing the resumption of flights.

No casualties has been reported yet.

The eastern-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since early April in and around Tripoli, attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

The two rivals agreed to cease-fire on Jan. 12, but both have exchanged accusations of breaking the truce.

A conference on Libya was recently held in Berlin with the participation of world leaders.

Participants in the conference agreed to respect the arms embargo imposed on Libya by the UN Security Council and to work on military, economic and political tracks towards peace in Libya.