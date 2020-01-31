Libya’s UN-backed gov’t announces shooting down eastern-based army drone near Misurata

TRPOLI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) — Forces of the UN-backed Libyan government on Tuesday announced shooting down an Emirate drone belonging to the rival eastern-based army in east of Misurata city, some 250 km east of the capital Tripoli.

“Our air defenses managed to shoot down an Emirate drone belonging to the war criminal Haftar (commander of eastern-based army) east of Misurata,” the UN-backed government’s forces said in their official Facebook page.

The UN-backed government’s forces posted footage of the drone being shot down.

The eastern-based army, led by General Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign since April 2019 in an attempt to take over Tripoli from the UN-backed government.

Thousands of people have been killed and injured in the fighting, and more than 150,000 civilians were forced to flee their homes away from the violence.

The two rival parties agreed to cease-fire on January 12, but both have been exchanging accusations for breaching the truce.