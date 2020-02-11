Libya’s UN-backed PM confirms weapons still supplied to rival eastern-based army

TRIPOLI, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) — The UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Thursday said that weapons are still being supplied to the rival eastern-based army, despite international agreement to stop military support to the warring parties during the recent Berlin conference.

Serraj made his remarks during a meeting with Christian Buck, director of Middle East and North Africa Affairs at Germany’s Foreign Ministry, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s information office.

“Weapons are still flowing to the aggressor militia, in violation of the outcomes of the Berlin conference… Absence of a firm international position (against weapons supplies) encourages the aggressor (eastern-based army) to refrain any committing to the Berlin conference outcomes,” Serraj said.

“They (eastern-based army) had previously spoiled all initiatives and attempts to achieve peace. Continuation of these violations could make us reconsider participation in any dialogue,” Serraj added.

The eastern-based army, led by Khalifa Haftar, has been leading a military campaign in and around the capital Tripoli since April 2019, attempting to take over the city and topple Serraj’s government.

The violence killed and injured thousands of people, and forced more than 150,000 civilians to flee their homes.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) confirmed that the UN Security Council’s arms embargo on Libya is being violated repeatedly despite commitment made during the recent Berlin conference.

“The mission condemns these ongoing violations, which risk plunging the country into a renewed and intensified round of fighting,” UNSMIL added.