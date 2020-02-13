Libya’s UN-backed PM stresses need to stop “negative” int’l interference in Libya

TRIPOLI, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The UN-backed Libyan Prime Minister Fayez Serraj on Wednesday stressed need to stop “negative” international interference in Libya.

Serraj made the remarks during a meeting with the Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in the capital Tripoli, according to a statement issued by the prime minister’s information office.

“The prime minister welcomed the Italian foreign minister, praising efforts made by Italy over the past few years to help Libya end its current crisis,” the statement said.

“Stopping negative foreign interference and the commitment of the aggressor (east-based army) to the Berlin’s results require a firm stand from the international community. Without this firm stand, flows of weapons will continue and the aggressor will continue committing violations,” Serraj told Di Maio.

Di Maio reiterated Italy’s support for the Libyan people and the UN-backed government, as well as the results of the recent Berlin conference, the ending of foreign interference and the establishment of cease-fire in Libya, the statement said.

The east-based army has been leading a military campaign in and around the capital Tripoli since April 2019, attempting to take over the city and topple Serraj’s government.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) confirmed that the UN Security Council’s arms embargo on Libya is being violated repeatedly despite commitment made during the recent Berlin conference on Libya.