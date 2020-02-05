Libya’s warring parties willing to turn truce into lasting ceasefire: senior UN official

GENEVA, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — A senior UN official said here on Tuesday that the warring parties in Libya now are willing to turn the truce into a permanent ceasefire.

Ghassan Salame, special representative of the UN Secretary-General and head of the UN Support Mission in Libya, told reporters that the parties have expressed their agreement on the necessity to transform the truce into a “lasting ceasefire.”

“Now the question is, what are the conditions of this agreement, that is what we will discuss today and tomorrow and the day after tomorrow,” he noted.

“Both sides have come to Geneva, and we started yesterday to discuss with them a long list of points on our agenda, starting an attempt to transform the truce into a more solid one, less often violated by either side, but also to transform that truce into a real agreement on a lasting ceasefire,” he added.

According to the UN official, the current meeting in Geneva is the first time since a very long time that high-ranking officers of the two sides meet.

The 5+5 Libyan Joint Military Commission started their meeting under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva on Monday. Five senior officers from the Government of National Accord (GNA) and their counterparts from the Libyan National Army (LNA) are participating in the talks.