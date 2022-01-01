Licorice Pizza, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, is a film that flips the high-school romance on its head.

Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim are a joy to watch in this meandering rites-of-passage tale that perfectly captures the sights and sounds of early 1970s Los Angeles.

In comparison to other Hollywood filmmakers, Paul Thomas Anderson moves at a slower pace.

While they are fixated on results, he is much more interested in the process.

This mostly charming rites-of-passage tale set in early 1970s Los Angeles isn’t about the young protagonists finding true love.

Instead, Anderson focuses on their erratic path to it.

The narrative is rambling and digressive on purpose.

Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) is a bright high school student who also happens to be a budding actor.

Alana (Alana Haim), a ten-year-old photographer’s assistant, is in charge of the school yearbook photos.

Gary is enamored with her and begins a conversation with her.

She is enthralled, but also irritated.

She doesn’t date 15-year-olds, after all.

The film is structured in an episodic format, with the two protagonists having various misadventures, sometimes together and sometimes separately.

Gary is a burgeoning businessman.

He establishes the unfortunate-sounding Soggy Bottom water bed company, and then tries to take advantage of new laws allowing California residents to play pinball.

(The game had apparently been banned in the state previously.)

Meanwhile, Alana is drifting through her adolescent years, trying to make sense of her Jewish ancestry.

She’d like to be an actress someday.

Gary assists her with the audition process, advising her to answer “yes” to everything the casting agents ask, regardless of whether or not it is true.

(Yes, she is fluent in Portuguese.)

Yes, she can ride a horse.)

Strange things happen all the time to young Californians, as if they’re a normal part of life.

Gary is accused of murder at one point.

Alana gets on the back of a motorcycle with a drunken old Hollywood star, Jack Holden (Sean Penn), with whom she may be about to work on a movie in another scene.

He’s more interested in pulling off an Evil Knievel stunt than he is in her safety.

Gary, Alana, and their hapless friends try to deliver a water bed to former hairdresser turned Hollywood big shot Jon Peters (a fine comic cameo from Bradley Cooper), who lives in a luxury house high in the Hollywood hills, in the film’s most glorious and hilarious set-piece.

It’s currently in the middle of.

