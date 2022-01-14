Lidl customers laud the “comfy and warm” £5 winter products ahead of the return of snow.

Customers have praised Lidl’s new winter clothing as “a game changer” ahead of the expected snow and ice later this month.

Other shoppers have rushed to share their thoughts after a keen-eyed Lidl customer shared details of “comfy and warm” winter clothing products sold by the bargain retailer.

Temperatures in Glasgow have plummeted since Christmas, and while the past week has been milder, ice and snow are expected to return by the end of the month.

Wearing warm and insulating clothing can help you save money on your energy bills by reducing the need to heat your home.

On the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK Facebook group, one shopper had a similar idea, posting photos of two low-cost Lidl clothing items.

Thermal leggings from the retailer’s Esmara line, as well as a pair of fur-lined clogs that resemble Crocs, can be seen in the images.

“These are back in Lidl,” she wrote.

Leggings aren’t going to cut it in this weather.

This is a fiver.

Grab a few pairs before they sell out.

I’m always on the lookout for a good deal from their Esmara clothing line!

“I also got the fur lined clogsslippers for £4.99 here! I’m a size 6 and they’re great for around the house.”

In addition to white, black clogs are available.

Men’s is the same price as women’s but comes in a variety of styles.

It’s a warm and inviting environment.

The strap also extends to the back.

“Good luck with your shopping!”

More than 1,300 people liked the post and rushed to comment on the winter outfits.

“These thermal leggings would be great for footie,” one person said.

“These leggings are exactly what I need,” a second said.

“Leggings look comfortable,” said a third.

Meanwhile, one Facebook user commented on the shoes, saying, “The fluffy crocs are so warm and comfy I got them in pink and love them.”

“I got these today, too! Love them! So comfy and warm,” said another.

A third stated, “The clogs are a game changer.”

Other users also suggested different stores where similar items could be found.

“For anyone who doesn’t have a Lidl nearby, BandM sells thermal leggings (also fur lined),” one person wrote.

They are in my possession.

