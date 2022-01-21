Lidl has been voted the UK’s cheapest supermarket for 2021.

Lidl has been dethroned as the UK’s cheapest supermarket in 2021.

Another supermarket has been named the cheapest store in a survey conducted by consumer website Which? from January to December 2021.

In 2020, consumer website Which? named Lidl the UK’s cheapest supermarket, claiming that shoppers could save more than £20 by shopping there.

However, the comparison website has announced a new winner, and it isn’t Tesco or Asda.

They announced the winner on Facebook, saying Aldi had won the title of cheapest supermarket the most times during the 12-month period of price comparisons from January to December 2021.

Which? said on their website that Aldi had just beaten their previous year’s winner, and that both budget supermarkets are “consistently very close in our monthly basket comparison.”

The consumer site said that “the cost of a basket of 19 items – including bread, milk, and tea bags – rose by an average of 3.4percent between January and December 2021,” in addition to comparing baskets and the price of their own brand food.

“Unfortunately, the worst is yet to come,” they add, “with several major food and beverage companies, including PandG, Kraft Heinz, Mondelez, General Mills, and Colgate-Palmolive, announcing price hikes.”

“No one wants to overpay for basic groceries, especially when a cost of living crunch is putting extra pressure on household budgets,” said Ele Clark, retail editor at Which?

“Our findings show that, while prices are rising, some supermarkets pass on higher costs to their customers than others.”

Other ways to save money include switching from branded to own-brand products, sticking to a shopping list, and resisting the temptation to pick up special offers you don’t need.”

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

They looked at the cheapest as well as the most expensive.

Waitrose, which has the “unenviable title of being the priciest supermarket,” comes in first for every month of 2021.