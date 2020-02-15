Life in the fast lane: Cristiano Ronaldo’s ever-growing garage of supercars

Another year older and another luxury car to add to the collection. Cristiano Ronaldo was given a brand new Mercedes AMG G63 by girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Wednesday for his 35th birthday.

The Juventus star has many garages, five in Madrid, two in Lisbon and a gigantic one in Turin inside his hillside villa.

The Portugal international will need to make room for his latest vehicle after acquiring 10 already. Here, Sportsmail looks at Ronaldo’s fleet of luxury supercars.

It is one of the purchases from his time at Real Madrid. The Lamborghini Aventador model was one of the most celebrated and loved by the Italian car manufacturer.

The model was produced in 2011 and is worth around £260,040. The CR7 model is convertible with horsepower of 515 to 552 kW.

After buying the car in 2016 Ronaldo took to Instagram to post a picture of himself standing next to his luxurious motor, captioning the photo: ‘Bom dia (good morning)’.

It is the most prestigious racecar of the cars owned by Ronaldo. There are only 500 cars like this, a 1,500 horsepower engine and a top speed of 260mph.

The purchase dates back to his time at the LaLiga giants. ‘A new animal at home: Bugatti Chiron,’ wrote Ronaldo on the Instagram post from 2017.

The car, which is worth an estimated £1.85million, even has personalised CR7 headrests.

Purchased in 2018, 1,000 horsepower and a top speed of over 248mph.

Ronaldo splashed out on the supercar after he helped Portugal win the Euros four years ago. In just 2.6 seconds the 16.4 Grand Sport version can go from 0 to 62mph.

Ronaldo captioned the video of him driving the car at his house on the outskirts of Madrid on social media: ‘Coming back home.’

Ronaldo decided to treat himself at Christmas in 2016. He bought this car after winning a fourth Ballon d’Or title and securing the Euro 2016 trophy.

The Mercedes model AMG GLE 63 is around £127,000. An SUV, 612 horsepower and the maximum speed is 155mph.

Ronaldo bought this car when he was at Manchester United.

The most valuable of its collection is the 911 Turbo S with a value of £140,000. Another powerful car with a 580 horsepower engine and a speed of 205mph. The 911 Turbo reaches 62mph in three seconds.

Another SUV from Ronaldo’s personal collection. The model owned by the superstar is a Range Rover Sport SVR worth £100,000.

Ronaldo often drives it to and from Juventus’ training ground – Continassa sports centre.

Dedicated to the Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna: 800 horsepower, 208mph top speed and acceleration from 0 to 62mph in just 2.8 seconds. The cost is £1m with only 500 models constructed.

Ronaldo was one of the first to have the car that pays homage to the unforgettable Formula One champion. Other VIPs who own this car include ex-F1 driver Mika Hakkinen.

Purchased in August 2016 shortly after the triumph at the European Championships with Portugal.

Another economic car for CR7, equipped with a 6.2-litre V8 that delivers 453 horsepower.

This one is one of Ronaldo’s favourites. Among those owned by the Portuguese, the Ferrari F12 TDF stands out, a supercar produced only 799 times with a value of £350,000, which was purchased by Ronaldo in 2017.

Power and impressive performance for the Ferrari of CR7, equipped with 780 horsepower and acceleration from 0 to 62mph in 2.9 seconds with a speed of 211mph.

Ronaldo added a new SUV to his ever-growing collection last March. The Cullinan is the only SUV produced by the British car manufacturer and has a price of £330,000. Over 5 metres long, it is equipped with a 571 horsepower V12 engine.

The 35-year-old stood beside the pristine white supercar for a picture, which he shared with his Instagram followers along with the caption: ‘Job done.’

Ronaldo personalised the car with white and black interiors, a tribute to Juventus.