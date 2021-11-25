Lifeboat captain describes pulling bodies from the sea, revealing disturbing details.

Haunting details emerge as a lifeboat captain describes recovering bodies from the sea.

Captain Charles Devos of the Notre Dame de Risban lifeboat said he and his volunteer crew retrieved six bodies from the water, including a pregnant woman, adding, “They didn’t have a chance.”

On the deadliest day of the crisis, Wednesday, at least 27 people drowned, but crossings resumed early on Thursday, with desperate migrants continuing to brave the busy shipping lane.

Three children and a pregnant woman were among those who died when their dinghy capsized off the coast of Calais, according to authorities.

As 15 men went overboard, French coastguards issued a dramatic mayday call to all ships in the area.

According to my understanding, the victims were mostly Iraqi Kurds, Iranians, and Afghans.

Kurds were aboard, according to the Kurdish government.

Somali and Iraqi survivors were among the survivors.

The dinghy was allegedly hit by a container ship, they claimed to police.

The flimsy boat has been captured on camera.

It was unclear whether a man’s body discovered on a beach between Calais and Sangatte yesterday was linked to Wednesday’s tragedy, according to police.

Captain Charles Devos of the Notre Dame de Risban lifeboat said he and his volunteer crew retrieved six bodies from the water, including a pregnant woman, adding, “They didn’t stand a chance.”

He claimed that few of those who died were wearing life jackets, and that the inflatable was “the kind of thing you’d use once and then throw away.”

He explained, “These are just toy boats.”

Five suspected traffickers have been apprehended in France, and magistrates are investigating potential charges of homicide, unintentional wounding, assisting illegal migration, and criminal conspiracy, according to the French prosecutor’s office.

The National Crime Agency condemned organized criminal gangs who “think nothing of putting vulnerable people in incredibly dangerous situations just so they can exploit them for profit,” and released a photo of the dinghy that deflated during the crossing.

Two more small boats carrying desperate people are believed to have arrived on British shores as French politicians blame the UK for failing to address the problem.

