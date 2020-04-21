Lifesaving supplies continue to be shipped across Africa to protect health workers: WHO

GENEVA, April 20 (Xinhua) — World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Monday said that solidarity flights continue to ship lifesaving medical supplies across Africa to protect health workers.

“Through April and May we intend to ship almost 180 million surgical masks, 54 million N95 masks and more than 3 million protective goggles to countries that need them most,” he said at a virtual press conference from Geneva.

According to him, over the past week, WHO has been working closely with the World Food Programme to deliver masks, goggles, test kits, face shields and other medical equipment to 40 countries.

This is part of the overarching drive to keep supply chains moving and ensure key supplies reach 120 priority countries, the WHO chief said.

Tedros highlighted to reporters the Jack Ma Foundation’s donation of 100 million masks, 1 million N95 masks and 1 million test kits to WHO.

“We had a very productive discussion with Jack Ma yesterday and he would like to continue to support countries in need,” he said.

Founded by China’s Alibaba founder Jack Ma on Dec. 15, 2014, the Jack Ma Foundation focuses on four areas: entrepreneurship, education, women’s leadership, medical support and environmental protection. Enditem