Lifting Plan B Covid restrictions, according to cancer charities, may force vulnerable people to shield once more.

According to cancer charities, removing Plan B Covid restrictions could force vulnerable people to shield once more.

‘Infection rates are still extremely high, and lifting the restrictions will pose a serious and ongoing risk to patients who are still susceptible to Covid-19.’

“People with blood cancer will be concerned by this news because they are immunocompromised and less likely to have protection from Covid-19 vaccines,” said Henny Braund, CEO of blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan.

“Infection rates are still extremely high, and lifting Plan B restrictions in England will pose a serious and ongoing risk to blood cancer patients who are still susceptible to Covid-19.”

“Two years after the pandemic began, they may be forced to shield for their own safety while the rest of society moves on.”

“We urge the government to maintain the requirement of face masks because they have been shown to reduce virus transmission.

We’re also advocating for a dedicated lead for immunocompromised people, so that clear guidance and support can be provided to prevent blood cancer patients from being forgotten.”

“We don’t fully understand the level of vaccine protection in clinically extremely vulnerable people,” Jo Nove, acting chief executive of Myeloma UK, said.

“What we do know is that many patients with myeloma, [a blood cancer caused by plasma cells], who are at a higher risk of being hospitalized or becoming extremely ill as a result of Covid-19, will be extremely anxious about going grocery shopping, picking up their children from school, or using public transportation.”

“We need to know what measures the Government will put in place to keep clinically extremely vulnerable people safe and ensure they are not left behind if we are going to open everything up again, put an end to self-isolation and mask-wearing, and ask people to return to work.”

“Whilst for many, and thanks to the success of the vaccination programme, Covid-19 isn’t a significant risk to their health, we must remember that many disabled people remain much more at risk of severe illness and complications from the virus,” said Richard Kramer, chief executive of Sense, a charity for people with complex disabilities.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

