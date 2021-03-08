Liga MX: Guadalajara, America to play in front of fans

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Xinhua) — The match between Mexican giants Guadalajara and America later this month will be played with the presence of fans, a year after most sports venues in the country were shut to the public because of COVID-19.

The Liga MX said Friday that the state government of Jalisco had given permission for Guadalajara to partially open the Akron stadium for the March 14 fixture.

“Guadalajara received authorization from health authorities to open the stadium for the match with 25 percent of capacity,” read a Liga MX statement.

The stadium can seat 46,232 spectators at full capacity.

Fans have been barred from attending matches at all but three Liga MX venues since Tijuana’s 3-2 home victory over Pachuca on March 13 last year.

Only Mazatlan, Necaxa and Santos Laguna have been allowed to have supporters at some of their home fixtures.

America and Guadalajara are Mexico’s most successful clubs, having won the top flight title 13 and 12 times, respectively. Enditem