Liga MX: Uruguay’s Rodriguez sends Cruz Azul top

MEXICO CITY, March 8 (Xinhua) — Uruguay international forward Jonathan Rodriguez converted a 94th-minute penalty to fire Cruz Azul to a dramatic 1-0 win at Pumas UNAM in Mexico’s Liga MX on Sunday.

Rodriguez held his nerve with a powerful spot-kick into the top left corner after Juan Escobar was brought down by Johan Vasquez.

After losing their first two matches of the season, Cruz Azul have now had eight consecutive wins. They lead the 18-team standings, two points ahead of second-placed America. Pumas are 14th, having lost four of their past five matches.

In Sunday’s only other Liga MX fixture, Santos Laguna secured a 3-1 home victory over Necaxa.

Santiago Munoz, Ferney Otero and Fernando Gorriaran were on the scoresheet for the hosts while Daniel Lopez netted for the visitors. Enditem