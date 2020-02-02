Lighthouse technician shares his photo album featuring stunning scenes

Refusing to let traditional jobs be forgotten, a Lighthouse Technician is sharing amazing images of the lighthouses he looks after every day.

Scott Tacchi, 31, from Truro, Cornwall, got his job as a lighthouse technician after failing a medical to join the navy but still dreamed of a job that allowed him to see places that were out of the ordinary,

He was advised to become a Lighthouse Technician by a friend and is relishing his new role after realising the incredible sights to be had whilst looking after up to 66 lighthouses across England, Wales and the Channel Islands.

The jaw-dropping photo album shows a first-hand look at the views from atop lighthouses across South West England, Isles of Scilly and the Channel Islands, with unmatched views that usually only a Lighthouse Technician gets to see.

Mr Tacchi said: ‘The views that you get to see are amazing, I spend about half a year staying in the lighthouses and to keep busy in the evenings, I started to photograph and film what I was seeing.

‘Just watching the water crash into the lighthouses constantly, it reminds you of how amazing the engineering of these buildings are to last such harsh weathers.

‘They are as sturdy as they were when they were first built, even after over 100 years since they were built.

‘The structures we see today were initially designed by John Smeaton, mimicking natures design of an English Oak tree. Each individual block, dovetailed together so that they wouldn’t come apart but would move slightly under the forces of the sea

‘You can feel the building shake when a big wave hits, which does get the adrenaline going,

‘I travel out with two other colleagues and we stay with each other for two weeks at a time on a lighthouse, getting through a list of jobs to help maintain the building and the equipment within it.

‘I wanted to show people how picturesque the job can be so ever since I started I made sure to take pictures of anything that I thought really showed the beauty of what I was seeing.’

Mr Tacchi got the job as a Lighthouse Technician after being unable to join the navy but still wanted to have an active job that allowed him to travel.

He said: ‘Sometimes it gets hard because for six months I can’t be at home with my family, but they understand that this is a job that I love, so they give me the freedom to pursue it and when I’m at home we have lots of family time.’

The photos of the lighthouses are just some of the stations that Mr Tacchi looks after, located in Round Island, Isles of Scilly, Longships, Cornwall, Portland Bill, Dorset, Eddystone, Devon, North and South Lundy – Lundy Island, Casquets – Channel Islands and Peninni – also in the Isles of Scilly.

Mr Tacchi said: ‘I made sure to take pictures of each one, I think there’s a good mix that show how tranquil these places are, but also how treacherous it can be with the weather conditions.

‘My favourite lighthouse so far has been Round Island in the Isles of Scilly, because it’s such a stunning lighthouse to work on.

‘It’s also where I have taken my favourite picture.

‘It was from a really good trip on Round Island in May 2019 when after a long day with bad weather the sun came out and we had a lovely sunset.

‘After dinner, we went outside and ate our dessert whilst watching the sunset and the drone was hovering around taking photos.’