Like Labour did with Jeremy Corbyn, decent Tory MPs must take a stand against Boris Johnson.

As Labour did with Jeremy Corbyn, decent Tory MPs must take a stand against Boris Johnson.

It’s not about ideology; it’s about political honor, integrity, and trust at the highest levels.

It’s difficult to get started.

When I pitched this column (which seems like seven years ago), it was about lies surrounding a Christmas party that didn’t happen but was now being investigated by a man who may or may not have attended this party that didn’t happen.

Within hours, it was revealed that the Prime Minister had lied to his own ethics adviser in an investigation into who funded the renovation of his Downing Street flat, in addition to becoming a father for the seventh time.

The Tory party was also fined more than £17,000 for failing to declare the donation that paid for the flat (which just about covers that infamous wallpaper that will soon have to be replaced because a couple of toddlers scribbled all over it).

Dishonesty is what connects these and pretty much every other scandal engulfing No 10 right now.

We’ve arrived at a point where the most powerful political office in the country appears to be rigged on a regular basis based on who is in charge.

What a perilous situation.

It was like being gaslighted on an industrial scale to watch the Prime Minister thrash about and blame Labour and even the SNP for the complete lack of trust in public health messaging as a result of alleged rule-breaking that occurred under his watch.

He even tried to divert attention by talking about the Borders Bill, which was quite extraordinary.

This is one he can’t blame on immigrants.

Whatever your feelings about Thatcher, Blair, Brown, Cameron, or May, Downing Street exuded dignity and gravitas.

That prized Rolls-Royce operation has been reduced to a vulgar, embarrassing, tawdry, and rather grotesque soap opera, which resembles Donald Trump’s White House excesses – juvenile misbehavior and a revolving door of advisers who are courted, elevated, and then booted out.

And it is the country that bears the brunt of the consequences.

Because of the Downing Street party squabble, the Health Secretary was afraid to appear on radio or television to discuss the pandemic at this critical time.

Everyone is in a rage.

