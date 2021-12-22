Lina Khil, 3, is the latest child to vanish from a playground, according to her parents, who believe she was ‘abducted.’

Lina Khil, a 3-year-old girl whose parents fear she was ‘abducted,’ is the latest in a long line of children who have vanished from playgrounds.

In recent weeks, there has been a surge in Amber Alerts issued for children who have mysteriously vanished from parks and playgrounds.

In recent weeks, a mysteriously growing number of children have been abducted from parks across the country, from Texas to New York and from New Jersey to a Canadian playground, fueling fears of something more sinister.

Linda Sadar Khil, a three-year-old girl from San Antonio, was last seen around 5 p.m. on Monday.

Khil’s mother left the playground for a moment only to return to find her daughter missing, prompting an Amber Alert.

Texas police said they were able to identify the majority of people who were at the playground when Khil vanished, but they promised to devote all of their resources to the investigation.

Chief William McManus of the San Antonio Police Department said the department was “sparing no assets, no resource” in its search for Khil.

McManus added that the 247 search is still ongoing, and that police are stationed in the apartment courtyard in full force, with no one allowed in or out without passing through a checkpoint with officers.

“And we’ll keep doing it until we find Lina, hopefully.”

But we’re not going to come to a halt at the end of the shift.

He continued, “This will be ongoing.”

“We’ve set up a command line, and we’re going to keep doing this for the long haul if it’s necessary,” McManus said.

Christopher Dansby, a young boy who went missing from a Harlem playground in 1989, remains unsolved to this day.

On May 18, 1989, the two-year-old was playing at the Martin Luther King Playground when he vanished without a trace.

Shane Walker vanished from the park on August 10th, three months later, in an odd coincidence.

Rosa Glover, Walker’s mother, said, “I turned my head and turned back, and Shane was gone.”

Glover recalled a boy and a girl a few years older than her son asking to play with him, which she found strange given their age gap.

As she sat on a nearby bench, she agreed to let them push him in a swing, but then a man spoke to her, causing her to look away for a second and lose sight of her son.

Glover said, “My heart just stopped.”

“It doesn’t go a day without it bothering me.”

He’ll be 32 this year, and his age progression will give you an idea of what he’ll look like.

Dulce Maria Alavez, five, was playing in a park in New Jersey in 2019 when she vanished without a trace…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.