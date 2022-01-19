Lina Sadar Khil, 3, vanished from the playground and a photo from the day she vanished has been revealed as a new clue in her case.

Lina Sadar Khil, 3, vanished from the playground and a photo from the day she vanished has been released as a new clue in her case.

As new information about the case emerges, the family of a missing three-year-old girl has released a photograph of her on the day she vanished.

Lina Sardar Khil has been missing since December 20, when she was last seen in a Texas playground near her family’s home. Authorities believe she is in “grave danger.”

This week, her father, Riaz Khil, shared a new photo of his daughter as the family continues to search for answers.

It was taken shortly before she vanished, and it includes the clothes she was wearing at the time.

The photo was released because many people were asking about the jewelry the young girl was wearing, according to the family’s representative.

Lina is seen wearing blue bangle bracelets on one wrist and gold-toned bangles on the other in a recently released photo.

She’s also wearing small gold earrings and a Taweez around her neck, which contains Quranic verses.

It’s usually worn for protection or good luck.

Lina wore a red dress with a black jacket.

The three-year-old was last seen in the 9400 block of Fredericksburg Road in San Antonio, near the family’s home.

She was last seen in a playground between 4:30 and 5:10 p.m. before her mother reported her missing.

Lina’s family is an Afghan refugee family who first arrived in the United States in 2019.

They believe she has been kidnapped.

Lina’s case was the subject of an Amber alert, which was lifted on January 7.

However, the police say the investigation is still ongoing.

Prior to the suspension of the amber alert, the police had issued multiple alerts stating that Lina was in “grave danger.”

A reward of over (dollar)140,500 is being offered to anyone who can find Lina.

A (dollar)100,000 reward is being offered by the Islamic Center of San Antonio, while a (dollar)50,00 reward is being offered by Crimestoppers.

The FBI and the San Antonio Police Department are actively assisting in the search for the three-year-old girl.

Lina’s parents are hopeful that their daughter will be found and safely returned home in time for her fourth birthday in February.

Lina is described as being white, about 4-feet tall, and weighing 55 pounds.

Her eyes and hair are both brown.

Lina’s hair is straight and shoulder-length, according to the police.

Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail when she was last seen.

Lina’s case is being investigated by the department’s Missing Persons Unit, which can be reached at 210-207-7660, or Crime Stoppers, which can be reached at 210-224-7867.