Linda McCartney retrospective exhibition held in Liverpool

LONDON, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — An exhibition featuring more than 250 photographs taken by former Beatle Paul McCartney’s late wife Linda McCartney has opened at Liverpool’s Walker Art Gallery.

The exhibition, Linda McCartney Retrospective, includes a selection of never-seen family pictures taken by the photographer in and around Liverpool where The Beatles band was based.

Died in 1998, she was an exceptional photographer of huge range, with a portfolio that boasted portraits of some of the most iconic artists and moments from the 1960s music scene, alongside intimate family moments and arresting images of the natural world.

“Our family is very proud of this exhibition. The Walker has many special memories for me, from my early days in Liverpool to the present day,” said Paul McCartney, one of the two surviving Beatles.

The opening of the exhibition was delayed until Saturday because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It runs through to Nov. 1, 2020. Enditem