Linda Tripp: key figure in Monica Lewinsky affair is dead

Through her, the affair of the former US President Bill Clinton with the then intern Monica Lewinsky was made public: Linda Tripp. Now her former lawyer Joseph Murtha confirmed that Tripp died on Wednesday. He gave no information about the cause of death. According to US media reports, the former Pentagon employee turned 70.

Tripp was once a friend of Lewinsky. Then, however, she recorded Lewinsky telling about her affair with Clinton. These secret tapes were handed over by Tripp to special investigator Kenneth Starr in January 1998 – and set the impeachment proceedings against Clinton rolling.

After the revelations, the President was faced with a House indictment, but was acquitted in the Senate.