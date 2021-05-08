Lindsey Graham says GOP can’t move forward without Trump

ANKARA

A senior US Republican senator said the GOP cannot move forward without former President Donald Trump amid disagreements within the party.

“Can I just say to my Republican colleagues—can we move forward without President Trump? The answer is no,” Lindsey Graham said Thursday in an interview with Fox News.

“I’ve always liked Liz Cheney but she’s made a determination that the Republican Party can’t grow with President Trump. I’ve determined we can’t grow without him,” he said, referring to continued criticism of third-ranking House Republican.

The senator said Trump attracted people to the Republican Party by pointing to “economic populism” and an “America First agenda.”

“If you don’t get that, you’re making the biggest mistake in the history of the Republican Party,” he continued.

Top Republicans, including Trump and number two House Republican, Steve Scalise, recently endorsed Representative Elise Stefanik to replace Cheney’s chair of the party’s conference role. Cheney was one of a handful of Republicans to vote for Trump’s impeachment.

A vote is reportedly expected to take place next week.