Lindsey VanDeweghe is Vincent Jackson’s wife.

Vincent Jackson, a former wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was married to Lindsey VanDeweghe for ten years.

On February 15, Michael Jackson was discovered dead in a Tampa hotel room.

Lindsey VanDeweghe was Jackson’s wife.

After being inducted into the UNC Athletic Hall of Fame in 2011, Jackson proposed to his wife, a Colorado native.

“I love you,” the three-time Pro Bowler said to his then-girlfriend as he took the stage.

You have my undying love.

With you, I would like to start a family.

I want to be with you for the rest of my days.

My soulmate is you.

“Will you marry me?” I inquire.

On July 16, 2011, the couple got married.

According to Journalistate, Jackson and his wife lived in a $3.5 million mansion in Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club.

According to the Greeley Tribune, Jackson and VanDeweghe had three children: Carter, Amaya, and Dominick.

He kept his personal life private, but he did occasionally post about his children on Instagram.

Vincent Jackson (@vincentjackson_83) shared a post on his Instagram account.

On Father’s Day, June 21, 2020, he shared a photo of himself and his child.

He wrote, “‘It takes courage to raise a child to make you a father.’ — Barack Obama.”

“Happy Father’s Day to my father and all the other wonderful fathers out there!”

On February 15, Jackson was discovered dead at the Homewood Suites in Brandon’s Palm River Road.

Jackson, a South Tampa resident, checked into the hotel on January 11 and had been staying in a room since then, according to hotel staff.

According to TMZ, an autopsy revealed that Jackson died on December 22, 2021, as a result of severe alcohol abuse.

Before his death, Jackson’s wife Lindsey said he was suffering from memory loss and mood swings, and a brain scan revealed he had stage 2 CTE.

“Chronic traumatic encephalopathy,” or CTE, is a term used to describe “brain degeneration caused by repeated head traumas.”

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook that the death of Jackson is being investigated, but that “no apparent signs of trauma” have been found.

“The HCSO has notified Jackson’s family of his death.”

From 2012 to 2016, the 38-year-old wide receiver played for the Buccaneers.

From 2005 to 2011, he was a member of the San Diego Chargers.

Jackson was a member of the University of Northern Colorado’s football team, the Northern Colorado Bears.

In becoming Northern Colorado’s all-time leader in receptions, receiving yards, kick return yards, punt return yards, and receiving touchdowns, he rewrote the record books.