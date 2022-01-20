Line-up, dates, prices, and how to get tickets for the 2022 When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas

When We Were Young, a new festival on the scene, promises to bring any rock fan from the 2000s a major dose of nostalgia.

Many of us will be hoping for a summer of festivals now that Covid restrictions are being relaxed.

On October 22, 2022, When We Were Young will be staged.

However, most Brits will have to travel a long way to attend, as it will be held at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The lineup is a trip down memory lane for sure.

It contains the following items:

More information and any new additions can be found at www.whenwewereyoungfestival.com.

Tickets will start at (dollar)19.99, according to the festival’s tweet.

However, tickets for General Admission start at (dollar)224.99 on the website, with GA(plus) tickets starting at (dollar)399.99 and VIP tickets starting at (dollar)499.99.

You can sign up for the presale now, which begins on Friday, January 21 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time (7 p.m. GMT).

Pre-sale registration is available here.

